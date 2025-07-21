Cardinals Blockbuster? Why Ryan Helsley-Dodgers Trade Makes Sense
USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently suggested the St. Louis Cardinals were undecided whether they would trade Ryan Helsley at the trade deadline this season.
"The St. Louis Cardinals remain undecided whether they will trade closer Ryan Helsley at the deadline, but since they don’t plan to tender him a qualifying offer, they realize they may have no choice but to move him with at least five contenders showing interest," Nightengale wrote.
While the Cardinals might not know what they're going to do yet, the Los Angeles Dodgers could make them an offer they can't refuse in order to poach Helsley from St. Louis.
The Dodgers have a few top prospects who could be moved in a deal for Helsley, including failed big leaguers Bobby Miller and James Outman. Miller and Outman remain talented, but they haven't stuck in Los Angeles because of the talent and depth at the top of the organization. The Cardinals could give them a fresh start and a change of scenery.
At the end of the day, it makes sense for St. Louis to trade its closer. Helsley's contract expires at the end of the season and the Cardinals are unlikely to re-sign him or offer a qualifying offer in free agency.
Helsley also has quite a bit of value on the trade market, so a deal for him would likely net St. Louis quite the prospect haul in return.
The Dodgers have faced a lot of pitching injuries this season, so a trade for Helsley would be what they need to continue to fight for the No. 1 seed in the National League. The idea of a trade makes sense, but it'll be up to the two front offices to make a deal happen.
More MLB: Cardinals Reveal Expected Nolan Arenado Trade Decision