Cardinals-Blue Jays Trade Speculation Heats Up; Ace Could Fit In Toronto
The St. Louis Cardinals could be one of the most aggressive teams in baseball this winter, but it wouldn't be in the way that Cardinals fans would want.
Rather than chase talent, the Cardinals could look to cut ties with a few stars in order to set the team up for future success. The Cardinals might want to trade players like Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray, who could be moved to clear up a lot of cap space.
Gray's name has been mentioned in trade rumors a lot recently. He could be the first Cardinals player to be traded this winter.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently listed the Toronto Blue Jays as a fit for Gray this offseason. Toronto desperately needs to add some pitching talent in the coming months.
Blue Jays listed as a fit for Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray
"Even if Toronto brings back Shane Bieber, and even if Trey Yesavage (as expected) earns a job in spring training, the Jays still figure to be in need of at least one starter this offseason," Landers wrote. "Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer are almost certain to move on, and Jose Berrios' second-half struggles raise serious questions about his role moving forward.
"Gray might not be the cleanest fit here, especially with Bo Bichette's free agency also potentially taking up a healthy chunk of Toronto's payroll. It's also unclear whether Gray would waive his no-trade clause to move to another country, with all the logistical hurdles that entails. But there aren't a ton of other compelling rotation options out there this winter, and a veteran buffer figures to profile nicely between Yesavage and Kevin Gausman."
The Blue Jays have one of the best teams in baseball, but they desperately need to add pitching if they want to stay at the top of the league.
Consdering the fact that a lot of their money is seemingly going to be tied up in attempting to re-sign star shortstop Bo Bichette, the front office could look to bring a pitcher in via a trade.
If the Blue Jays are willing to eat a majority of Gray's contract, they could likely bring him in without losing any key prospects. This is the kind of move that takes a team from good to great.
