Cardinals Trade Buzz Heating Up; Hated Rival Tabbed Fit For Sonny Gray
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild this winter, headlined by a few potential blockbuster trades.
Players like Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray, and Nolan Arenado could be moved in the coming months as St. Louis looks to turn the team around.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants recently listed the rival Cincinnati Reds as a potential landing spot for Gray, if the Cardinals are able to make a trade happen.
Reds tabbed landing spot for Cardinals ace Sonny Gray
"The proximity argument remains for the Cincinnati Reds. They, along with the Cardinals and Braves, are one of the closest teams to Sonny Gray's hometown. In fact, Gray could have signed with the Reds following the 2023 season, but he opted to sign with the Cardinals instead," Gauvain wrote. "Gray also has ample familiarity with the Reds' organization. He spent three years with the Reds from 2019-2021. During that time, he posted a 3.49 ERA with a 10.6 K/9 rate, the highest of his career for any team he played with. Gray also managed to limit the home run ball despite Great American Ballpark being a launchpad.
"The Reds have one of baseball's best rotations. They are ranked tenth in staff ERA at 3.86, ninth in FIP (3.97), and eleventh in K/9 (8.60). They have a staff ERA- of 87, fifth best in the league. Their staff consists of Hunter Greene, a true ace at this point in his career, Nick Lodolo, Zack Littell, Andrew Abbott, and Brady Singer."
The Cardinals need to look to cut ties with Gray this winter in order to free up the money from their payroll. It would also clear a spot in the rotation for the Cardinals to replace him with a much younger pitcher like Quinn Mathews.
But this idea doesn't make much sense for the Reds. There's no use for Gray in Cincinnati.
The Reds have a trio of Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Andrew Abbott to place atop their rotation. Brady Singer and Chase Burns will round it out next season, forming one of the best staffs in baseball. There's a chance that prospect pitchers like Rhett Lowder will be back from injury, too.
St. Louis needs to look to trade Gray, but it wouldn't make sense for either side to find a deal that sends him to the Reds.
