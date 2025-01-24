Cardinals Bold Prediction Would Send $260 Million Star To AL East
What are the St. Louis Cardinals going to do with Nolan Arenado?
If you have been even following the Cardinals a little bit throughout the offseason then you know that Arenado has been in trade rumors all offseason to this point but he currently remains with St. Louis. Arenado has three years left on his eight-year, $260 million deal and a no-trade clause in his contract.
He invoked that no-trade clause to shut down a possible deal with the Houston Astros and has been linked to a handful of teams throughout the offseason at various times including the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, and a few others.
The Cardinals have been very clear that they want to trade him away, but will they be able to?
ESPN put together a list of bold predictions to finish off the offseason and Jesse Rogers predicted the Cardinals will eventually end up trading the eight-time All-Star to the Red Sox.
"The Boston Red Sox will trade for Nolan Arenado," Rogers said. "After exhausting attempts to sign (Alex Bregman), the Red Sox pivot to Arenado as the St. Louis Cardinals start to exhibit a bit of desperation with the season approaching. The fit in St. Louis just isn't right anymore and everyone knows it. The Cardinals aren't concerned with money owed to Arenado, so they're willing to pick up a portion of it because they want quality prospects in return. Boston can deliver that."
Arenado has been linked the most to Boston this offseason. The Cardinals should be rooting for Alex Bregman to sign elsewhere if they want to get a deal done with Boston.
