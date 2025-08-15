Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Breakout Star Already Turning Heads In New High-Leverage Role

Kyle Leahy has been great this season...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 3, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals equipment manager polishes batting helmets before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cardinals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have been in contention all season. In fact, they're still in contention right now, sitting only 3 1/2 games back of the final wild card spot in the National League on Friday. But the Cardinals' front office seems to understand this team isn't built to win a World Series yet.

With that in mind, they opted to sell at the trade deadline. They traded Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets in the team's blockbuster of the summer. Steven Matz was traded to the Boston Red Sox in a one-for-one deal. Phil Maton was moved to the Texas Rangers in a deal that came together in the final minutes before the deadline.

With that in mind, some young Cardinals pitchers have been forced to step up in place of the traded veterans.

Miranda Remaklus of Redbird Rants recently shared high praise for breakout Cardinals reliever Kyle Leahy for stepping up following the team's bullpen fire sale at the trade deadline.

Kyle Leahy finding a new home after Cardinals' trade deadline sell off

Jul 26, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle Leahy (62) throws in relief in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images / Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

"For two seasons, Leahy has traveled Interstate 55 from Memphis to St. Louis regularly. This season, he has put it together and is a consistent arm for the Cardinals' bullpen," Remaklus wrote. "He's pitched in a career high of 47 games this season. He has a 3-1 record with a 2.59 ERA. He's pitched 66 innings and struck out 58 batters. In his last seven games, he's 1-0 with a .82 ERA.

"He's pitched 11 innings, given up one run while striking out 10 batters. He has a WHIP of .36. He has a CSW of 28.1 percent this season. He's had a growth of four percentage points since last season. Leahy has made adjustments this season to help him earn a spot as a multiple-innings reliever for the club. He's still pre-arbitration eligible with plenty of potential."

Leahy has been a piece for the Cardinals for the last few years, but this is the first season that he's stuck in the big leagues.

Following three appearances in 2023 and 33 appearances last season, the righty has been used 47 times at the big league level during this campaign and it's been his most productive year by a landslide.

In 66 innings, he's struck out just under one hitter an inning while holding a sub-3.00 ERA. He has a chance to develop as the long-term Helsley replacement as the Cardinals search for an answer to close games in the future. Leahy has been one of the brightest spots on the roster this season.

