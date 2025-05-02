Cardinals' Brendan Donovan Predicted To Earn Career Highlight

Inside The Cardinals

The Cardinals have some really bright spots right now...

Apr 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds outfielder Gavin Lux (not pictured) out in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have had some bright spots this season so far but there is one that clearly has shined above all else.

Brendan Donovan has had the best start to a season in his career by far in 2025. There's surely been a lot of negative about the season so far, but Donovan has given fans something to watch each and every day. He's currently leading the league with 39 base hits. Overall this season, he has appeared in 30 games and is slashing .333/.383/.487 with three homers, 17 RBIs, three stolen bases, nine doubles, and 17 runs scored.

His offense has been great and his defense has been right on par. This guy has looked like a true superstar so far this season for St. Louis and also has moved into an even bigger leadership role with the loss of Paul Goldschmidt. He's been great and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted this will lead Donovan to his first All-Star appearance this season and that he will represent the National League as the starting second baseman.

"NL Starting Lineup: 1. DH Shohei Ohtani, LAD, 2. LF Corbin Carroll, ARI, 3. RF Fernando Tatis Jr., SD. 4. 1B Pete Alonso, NYM, 5. SS Francisco Lindor, NYM, 6. 3B Austin Riley, ATL, 7. C Will Smith, LAD, 8. 2B Brendan Donovan, STL, and 9. CF Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC," Reuter said. "Notes: Shohei Ohtani is the face of baseball right now, and he will almost certainly be the NL's leading vote-getter overall, so pencil him in as the starting designated hitter and leadoff hitter for the NL squad."

We're still a long way until the July 15th MLB All-Star Game, but Donovan has put himself in the conversation, for sure.

