Cardinals' Catching Depth Could Lead To Offseason Trade: Insider
Every smart baseball team knows that depth at a position can be an easy path to acquiring talent at another position of need.
This winter, the St. Louis Cardinals may find themselves in the position to make such a trade, as their 40-man roster is set to be overflowing with catchers -- a position where every team has a finite amount of playing time to hand out.
Iván Herrera was the Cardinals' best hitter this season (while mostly handling designated hitter duties). They also carried Pedro Pagés and Yohel Pozo on the active roster for most of the season, while top prospects Jimmy Crooks and Leonardo Bernal will soon be beckoning for playing time.
Will Cardinals trade a catcher?
With all five of those backstops set to command spots on the 40-man roster or already there, Cardinals insider Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted recently that the Cardinals have already received interest in trades for their catchers, and may very well trade one this offseason.
"That is an area of depth for the Cardinals at the moment that other teams have asked about. There is always a call on available catchers each spring, and the Cardinals have two or three that other teams are wondering what they'll do as they all arrive on the roster," Goold wrote.
"Remember the Cardinals must protect Bernal this winter from the Rule 5 draft -- and they will. That puts as many as five catchers (Crooks, Herrera, Pages, Pozo, and Bernal) on the 40-player roster. It's likely they look to remove Pozo and re-sign him to a deal off the roster, and then hang with four catchers on the 40 to prepare for what Herrera can show at the position with arm health and a winter of work."
If we assume the prospects are safe, the Cardinals would be left with a decision between a blockbuster (Herrera), or a relatively low-impact move (Pozo or Pagés) that might not net them much other than 40-man roster flexibility.
It may be a bit early for the Cardinals to think about all of that, but soon enough, the inquiries will likely start trickling in again.
