Cardinals Announce Signing Of 4-Year Veteran Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals had one of their busiest days of the offseason on Monday.

St. Louis made not one, not two, but three signings overall throughout the day. The Cardinals announced the re-signing of catcher Yohel Pozo to a major league contract. On top of this, they announced the re-signing of right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse, to a minor league deal and also the signing of four-year big league veteran Scott Blewett to a minor league deal, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Cardinals were busy on Monday

Aug 20, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yohel Pozo (63) reaches first base on a passed ball in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"Three days after the Cardinals non-tendered catcher Yohel Pozo, the likable backup and clutch pinch-hitter returned to the club via a one-year deal, the Cards announced on Monday," Denton wrote. "Pozo, who once battled through homelessness and morphed into one of the best feel-good stories in all of baseball in 2025, tied for second in MLB in pinch-hit RBIs, with seven...The Cardinals also re-signed right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse to a Minor League deal on Monday – three days after he, too, was non-tendered to create space on the 40-man roster. The Cards also signed right-hander Scott Blewett to a Minor League contract with an invitation to MLB Spring Training...

"Robberse, a 24-year-old native of the Netherlands, made four starts in 2025 for Triple-A Memphis before needing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. He pitched well in 2024 for Single-A Palm Beach and Memphis, going 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 80 strikeouts over 90 1/3 innings. Blewett, 28, has pitched in 43 games at the MLB level. In 2025, he was 3-0 with a 5.48 ERA in 26 games with the Twins, Orioles, and Braves."

Pozo was the biggest story of the three signings on Monday. He spent time in the majors with St. Louis in 2025 and played in 67 games with five home runs, 19 RBIs, seven walks, and eight doubles.

Blewett also has big league experience. He has played in 43 total games across four seasons of work with the Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, and the Atlanta Braves. He has a 4.21 ERA overall in his career, but had a 5.46 ERA in 26 outings in 2025. Robberse hasn't made his big league debut yet.

The Pozo signing is the most surprising because the Cardinals have so much catching depth. But there are three moves without much overhead that are at least worth a look in Spring Training.

More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Sign 2.83 ERA Closer For Short Stint