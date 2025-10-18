Cardinals' Chaim Bloom Offers Encouraging Preview Of Upcoming Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are undergoing some massive changes after finishing 78-84 in 2025 and missing the postseason for the third straight year.
The biggest change came with the front office as John Mozeliak stepped down as president of baseball operations and handed the reins over to Chaim Bloom. Bloom has provided a breath of fresh air for fans that were clamoring for a change in leadership.
The new president of baseball operations certainly has his work cut out for him, as the Cardinals are going to rebuild rather than try to contend in 2026. Fans can at least expect a more active offseason.
Chaim Bloom Shares Promising Update On Cardinals Offseason
Earlier this week, Bloom appeared on 101 ESPN and outlined his plan for the offseason and how he hopes to go about adding pieces, particularly on the pitching side and free agency.
"I expect that we will do that. Obviously, a lot depends on the trade market, different things that could happen. Adding pitching to this roster and this organization, especially if we're able to acquire pitching that we can have with us for a while is something that we will look to do," Bloom said.
"That also went into the decision to tell Kyle Leahy that he should prepare to come into spring training with some length on him and prepare to compete for a starting role. We saw the success of that with [Matthew Liberatore] this year. It doesn't mean it's going to happen in every instance, but we will have opportunity up and down our pitching staff, and I hope that we can find chances in the offseason to use that opportunity creatively and well, whether it's in the free agent market, trades or other modes of acquisition."
This is an update that Cardinals fans will love to hear. Pitching is a big part of what failed them in 2025. They need more starting depth in their system, but Bloom appears committed to set the team up for success in the future.
It's also refreshing for fans to hear transparency from Bloom. The Cardinals now have a clear direction. They'll look for improvements, but will also stay focused on the long-term goal.
It will be interesting to see how Bloom goes about adding pitching to this team in the offseason and what they'll look like in spring training.
More MLB: Why Mike Shildt Drama Shows More Positives With Cardinals Current Skipper