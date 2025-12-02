Cardinals’ Bullpen Search Gets Tougher After Mets’ Latest Signing

The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that needs pitching heading into 2026. They got some young arms back in the Sonny Gray trade with the Boston Red Sox, but still need more to get through next season.

While the rotation should be the priority, they also could use some bullpen help. There are several back-end arms available in free agency that could help them.

However, with Devin Williams and Ryan Helsley coming off the board on multi-year deals, the Cardinals will be hard-pressed to find a back-end arm in free agency on a shorter-term contract, which may complicate things a little.

Where Do The Cardinals Go From Here?

Sep 20, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Riley O'Brien (55) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Because the Cardinals are rebuilding, they likely are going to stay away from any blockbuster signings or deals that go beyond one or two years. Helsley signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles, while Williams signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the New York Mets.

So, if the Cardinals want to sign a reliever, they’ll likely have to look at arms that aren’t exactly big names. However, there is another way they can do this as well.

They are expected to trade Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado in addition to Gray, and in those potential deals, they could also target Major League ready bullpen arms that could fill certain spots.

They need young and controllable pitching above all else, and they can add both starters and relievers in possible trades. So, while some of the arms on the free agent market will likely be too expensive for St. Louis given where they currently are, there are still other ways they can go about boosting their bullpen.

They already have a young bullpen, and more youth can’t hurt as they try to get through the 2026 season. They’ll be an interesting team to watch at the Winter Meetings as Chaim Bloom continues his mission to set the Cardinals up well for the future.

But a potential signing can likely be ruled out, as the Cardinals want to focus more on their long-term goals rather than contending in 2026.

It should be interesting to see what comes next for the Cardinals in their search for pitching after some of the top arms have come off the board.

