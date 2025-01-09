Cardinals 'Close' To Multi-Year Deal With 27-Year-Old, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't done much so far this offseason but that could start to change.
The deadline for arbitration-eligible players to either sign deals or for the two sides to file for arbitration will pass on Thursday. One player to keep a very close eye on in the meantime is 27-year-old fan-favorite Brendan Donovan.
He's entering his fourth big league season with the Cardinals and has been one of the team's most consistent players over the last few years when he has been healthy. Donovan appeared in 153 games last year while slashing .278/.342/.417 with 14 home runs, 34 doubles, and 73 RBIs. He saw time at second base, third base, left field, right field, and designated hitter.
He's an important piece for the Cardinals and Gold Glove Award winner. As things stand, Donovan won't be a free agent until 2028 if the two sides stick with his current arbitration trajectory. While this is the case, the two sides reportedly are "close" to a multi-year extension to avoid arbitration, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"The Cardinals are handling Brendan Donovan much the way they did Tommy Edman last year, a source told MLB.com," Denton said. "Edman signed a two-year, $16.5M extension to avoid arbitration. Donovan and the Cards are close to signing a multi-year deal before today's deadline, per the source."
This is absolutely the right move. No matter what the Cardinals do in 2025, finding a way to keep the 27-year-old around for the long term would be for the best. Even with the Cardinals looking to "reset" the team in 2025, Donovan is a great player to keep around and build around for the future.
Hopefully, the two sides can get a deal done.
