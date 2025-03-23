Cardinals Could Be Nearing Unexpected Decision With 25-Year-Old
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to finalize their big league roster shortly and there’s going to be some interesting decisions to make.
Will the Cardinals roll with a six-man rotation to begin the season? Lately, there’s been a lot of buzz about the possibility. The rumors picked up thanks to Michael McGreevy’s red-hot spring. The guys initially spoken about were Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz, Andre Pallante, and McGreevy.
While this is the case, there is a guy who is making a case for himself. Lefty Matthew Liberatore has been lights-out in camp and has a 1.62 ERA across six outings to go along with nine strikeouts.
MLB.com’s John Denton shared that he even has a shot at a starting spot.
"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said LHP Matthew Liberatore is scheduled to pitch four innings and throw approximately 65 pitches vs. the (Miami Marlins)," Denton said. "Liberatore could be used as a starter in a six-man rotation or out of the bullpen as a reliever who can provide multiple innings."
He shined once again on Saturday and pitched four innings for St. Louis and allowed just one earned run while striking out two.
If the Cardinals were to give Liberatore a shot, who would be left out? Gray, Fedde, and Mikolas seemingly are locks. The other three starters at least aren’t as guaranteed at this time. It recently seemed like the Cardinals could use a six-man rotation thanks to McGreevy's performance, but could another guy get moved to the bullpen or minors?
