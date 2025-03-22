Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite Landing Big Role With AL Contender
One former St. Louis Cardinals fan-favorite has found a new home.
The Cardinals turned down Kyle Gibson’s club option for the 2025 Major League Baseball season after he spent the 2024 season with the club. He appeared in 30 games last year with the Cardinals and had a 4.24 ERA.
He did everything the Cardinals could’ve asked for in 2024. The Cardinals’ starting rotation struggled in 2023 and the team wanted some innings eaters for 2024. Gibson was that and more. He was a great member of the organization and there were reports this past offseason that the Cardinals had interest in bringing Gibson back in free agency, but that’s not happening.
Gibson reportedly is signing a big league deal with the Baltimore Orioles, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Baltimore Oriole sign veteran RHP Kyle Gibson to a one-year major league contract," Nightengale said. "They also were in talks with veteran Lance Lynn."
We are less than a week away from the 2025 season kicking off so the fact that Gibson is getting a big league deal is impressive in itself. Hopefully, he can continue to shine in 2025 as a member of the Orioles. Typically, players land minor league deals at this point in the year so it's clear that that the Orioles at least have plans of him joining the big league rotation when he's ready.
He’s not the only former Cardinal with St. Louis as he joins former slugger Tyler O’Neill who joined the franchise this offseason.
More MLB: Why Cardinals Fans Shouldn't Give Up On St. Louis Just Yet