Cardinals Could Consider Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite At Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals look like a team that could make some noise when the playoffs roll around.
St. Louis has been fantastic over the last six weeks or so and now firmly is in the playoff race. The Cardinals currently hold the No. 2 National League Wild Card spot and could make up even more ground in the standings once the second half of the season kicks off later in the week.
The Cardinals have been great lately, but there still is room for growth. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together a list of each team's biggest needs heading into the deadline and mentioned a right-handed outfielder for St. Louis and floated a reunion with Tommy Pham.
"St. Louis Cardinals: Add a right-handed hitting outfielder," Reuter said. "The Cardinals could really use a right-handed hitting outfielder to bring some balance to their lineup alongside left-handed hitting outfielders Brendan Donovan, Alec Burleson, and Lars Nootbaar, with Burleson also seeing semi-regular action at designated hitter. Ironically, Tyler O'Neill would be the perfect player to plug that hole, but he was shipped to the (Boston Red Sox) during the offseason. Anyone up for a reunion with Tommy Pham?"
Pham was selected in the 16th round of the 2006 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and began his big league career in 2014. He spent the first four-plus seasons of his career in St. Louis and has been a journeyman ever since.
The veteran outfielder is having a great year with the Chicago White Sox and has four home runs, 16 RBIs, and is slashing .264/.339/.368 in 60 games played. That type of production is what the Cardinals need.
