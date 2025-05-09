Cardinals Could Deal Away Two Stars In Massive Trade With AL Contender
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly on the verge of blowing their roster up this season. They've already let a few veterans, including Paul Goldschmidt, walk away in free agency. There have also been rumors of the Cardinals shopping Nolan Arenado on the trade market, though no trade has seemingly been close to coming to fruition.
The Cardinals have a lot of other players who they could look to trade away this season. They have two starting pitchers, Erick Fedde and Sonny Gray, who they could look to trade this season. Fedde's contract expires at the end of the season, so he's more than likely going to be traded. Gray has a few more years on his deal, but he's more talented than Fedde, meaning he would be the more enticing trade candidate.
There's one team in baseball who could use the services of both pitchers: the Baltimore Orioles.
Baltimore is on the verge of falling out of postseason contention early in the year because of their pitching staff. They also have a loaded farm system, which would make it quite easy to trade for the Cardinals' stars.
St. Louis could receive a return centered around big-league ready prospects Heston Kjerstad and Dylan Beavers. There are prospects like Cade Povich and Patrick Reilly who could be included in the deal, too.
Either way, the Orioles are one of the only teams in the league who could use the services of two star pitchers. Baltimore desperately needs to add pitching, and the Cardinals may be able to take advantage of that.
