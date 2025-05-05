Triston Casas Injury Could Ignite Blockbuster Cardinals-Red Sox Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly been trying to trade veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado for months now, but Arenado's massive contract and no-trade clause makes it difficult to deal him away.
At this point, it's been reported Arenado has only been willing to waive his no-trade clause for a deal to six different teams.
The Boston Red Sox were one of the six teams reportedly on the list that Arenado would clear his no trade clause for, but they have a loaded infield with Trevor Story, Kristian Campbell, Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers, and potentially Marcelo Mayer playing the left side.
But Boston's young first baseman, Triston Casas, recently went down with a ruptured patellar tendon in his knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season. While Devers could be the answer at first base, manager Alex Cora hasn't committed to the idea.
Could Casas' injury get the Red Sox back in the Arenado sweepstakes?
In my opinion, it certainly could.
Boston is desperately trying to win right now. Adding Arenado, who's having a solid season, would upgrade their lineup and their infield defense quite a bit. While the veteran isn't a first baseman, he's expressed the willingness to move over there if he needs to. Let's not forget that Arenado is one of, if not the best, infield defenders the game has ever seen. He would have no issue sliding over to first base.
This kind of deal would allow Boston to simply replace Casas with Arenado and continue on with the season rather than shuffling Devers around and searching for a designated hitter.
The Cardinals likely won't ask for much in return, as long as Boston is willing to take on a lot of Arenado's contract.
It might not seem very likely, but there's a chance the Cardinals and Red Sox come together on a deal this season.
