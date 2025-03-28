Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Could Do 'Really Well' With Blockbuster Trade Candidate

The Cardinals couldn't have asked for a better start to the 2025 season

Mar 6, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals hat and gloves lay in the dugout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The 2025 Major League Baseball season just kicked off and the St. Louis Cardinals couldn't have asked for a better start.

The Cardinals beat the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day on Thursday. Sonny Gray got the win, Ryan Helsley got the save, and Nolan Arenado hit a home run. Talk about a statement that that would've shocked Cardinals fans when the 2024 season ended.

All three were in trade rumors but the Cardinals obviously didn't trade any of the trio. Gray and Arenado both have no-trade clauses so Helsley was the most surprising of the trio to not be moved. The Cardinals have a lot of talent and could be competitive this year, but what if things don't work out?

ESPN's Jesse Rogers shared a survey that was conducted with executives across the league. They were asked different questions and one of them was who could be traded by the deadline this summer. Three executives mentioned Helsley.

Survey says: Sandy Alcantara 9, Luis Robert Jr. 5, Ryan Helsley 3, Nolan Arenado 1," Rogers shared.
"Not surprisingly, all eyes will be on the Marlins making another blockbuster trade this summer (if not before). Even an executive who chose Robert did so assuming Alcantara will also be traded. Another executive thought more closers and relievers would be on this list if we asked closer to the deadline. While those names will emerge during the season, these players are the most likely to be traded, according to those who actually help make deals...

"I think the Cardinals will do really well at the deadline for Helsley," another NL exec said. "They were smart to wait, unless he has a bad first half."

