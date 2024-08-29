Cardinals Could Make Major Changes After 'Massive Disappointment'
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly will look different in 2025.
St. Louis looked like a playoff team for a good chunk of the 2024 season but things have changed. The Cardinals currently have a 66-67 record and now are seven games out of a National League Wild Card spot. Even if the Cardinals were to get hot, at this point the playoffs seem like a pipe dream because there are three teams ahead of them in the standings.
The Cardinals have disappointed since the All-Star break and that could lead to some changes this winter. Bleacher Report's Brandon Scott put together a list of the managers most likely on the hot seat and had Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol at No. 1.
"The Cardinals are in danger of finishing below .500 for the second straight season," Scott said. "It's a massive disappointment considering they looked like a playoff team just a month ago around the MLB trade deadline. Through August, though, they have slowly faded out of the playoff picture as their offense continues to struggle. They are in the bottom five in runs scored for the month.
"Despite being third in the NL Central, St. Louis also has the worst run differential and expected win-loss record in its division. Marmol, who became the youngest MLB manager at age 35 when he was appointed in October 2021, also has Cardinals legend Yadier Molina lingering in the background."
St. Louis likely needs to have a major turnaround over the final few weeks of the season in order to avoid major changes.
More MLB: Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Comes In Clutch With Walk-Off To Overcome Padres