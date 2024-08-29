Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Comes In Clutch With Walk-Off To Overcome Padres

St. Louis is still fighting to stay alive in the series

Nate Hagerty

Aug 21, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Milwaukee Brewers during the tenth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Milwaukee Brewers during the tenth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals have been spiraling toward another season of missing the playoffs but Wednesday night's thriller against the San Diego Padres proves the club still has life.

When it looked like the Cardinals were headed for extra innings, rising stars Masyn Winn and Victor Scott II delivered clutch two-out singles to give five-time Silver Slugger Nolan Arenado a runner in scoring position.

Arenado did not disappoint after delivering a much-need single up the middle to score Rookie of the Year candidate Masyn Winn for the win to bring St. Louis back in the four-game series against San Diego two games to one.

This comes exactly a week after the Cardinals' third baseman came through with a three-run home run in the bottom of the tenth inning to overcome the National League Central-rival Milwaukee Brewers.

The 33-year-old looks like himself again at the plate after enduring the worst season of his life, statistically speaking. Sadly, Arenado isn't the only Cardinals superstar who has struggled to hit this year.

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is in the same boat as Arenado regarding how poorly he has performed in 2024 compared to the rest of his illustrious career.

Fortunately, Goldschmidt came to play in Wednesday night's crucial NL series win. The seven-time All-Star went 3-for-4 at the plate with three singles and one RBI to help the Cardinals gain ground in the jampacked NL Wild Card race -- the Padres hold the second spot by two games and St. Louis sits seven behind the third and final ticket in.

If Arenado and Goldschmidt continue to get hot, things could get interesting down the final stretch of this rollercoaster season for the Cardinals.

