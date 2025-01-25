Cardinals Could Potentially Lose $12 Million Former All-Star To Athletics
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a very quiet offseason. The team has not made a single trade or signed any free agents. The clock is ticking for them to do something with spring training fast approaching.
Their starting rotation was much improved in 2024 thanks to the additions of Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn. Gray will remain in St. Louis in 2025, but Lynn and Gibson may be on the way out.
Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicts that Gibson will ultimately leave St. Louis and instead sign with the Athletics, who have been busy this winter.
"The A’s should take their money and buy as many quality MLB innings as they can, and Kyle Gibson can provide them. He’ll take the ball every fifth day and your team will have a chance to win on a good portion of them. When he doesn’t, he will save the bullpen by wearing it on occasion as well," Finkelstein wrote.
"Look up at the end of the season and a $12 million investment got you 160 innings of a mid 4.00’s ERA. It feels like a no-brainer that the A’s will add at least one of the veteran starters left."
Gibson went 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA with St. Louis in 2024, making 30 starts during the regular season. St. Louis wants to give chances to their young starters such as Andre Pallante and Michael McGreevy, so it's very likely Gibson will not return in 2025.
We'll see where the right-hander ends up.
