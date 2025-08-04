Cardinals Could Potentially Move $75 Million Ace This Offseason To Get Fresh Start
The St. Louis Cardinals are facing a lot of questions as John Mozeliak prepares to step aside and make way for soon-to-be President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom. It's clear that St. Louis is about to embrace a rebuild and take a step back from contention.
They are a game below .500 entering their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, 12 games back in the National League Central and 6 1/2 back in the Wild Card race.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently listed five burning questions surrounding the Cardinals as the rebuild begins, and one of them centered around whether Sonny Gray would remain in St. Louis in 2026.
"It has been widely reported at this point that the Cardinals are looking to offload both Arenado and Sonny Gray's contracts this offseason, and while they'll have to eat money on both of those contracts to get it done, the club wants to free up their spending as much as possible to give Chaim Bloom flexibility and to recoup money after another drop in revenue in 2025," Jacobs wrote.
It might end up being another quiet offseason in St. Louis, as ownership may not permit Bloom to spend on free agents. Because Gray has struggled this year, the Cardinals may not bring back the best possible return for the right-hander.
Still, it's always possible that Gray could waive his no-trade clause to go to a contender. Teams such as the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves are options, as they would allow Gray to stay close to his Nashville home.
