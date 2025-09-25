Cardinals Could Reopen Nolan Arenado-Red Sox Talks If Alex Bregman Leaves
The St. Louis Cardinals are mathematically eliminated from postseason contention. A 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night ultimately sealed their fate and ensured that for the third consecutive year, there will be no October baseball in St. Louis. With three games left on the 2025 regular season schedule, John Mozeliak's tenure as president of baseball operations is near its end.
Under Chaim Bloom, the Cardinals will rebuild and focus on the future rather than trying to contend in the present. Some players, including Nolan Arenado, could be traded. Arenado is fully prepared for that to happen.
The Cardinals had talks with the Boston Red Sox, which fell apart after they signed Alex Bregman. But if Bregman opts out and becomes a free agent again.
Cardinals Could Rekindle Nolan Arenado Talks With Red Sox
"Arenado returned to the Cardinals this season, setting up an awkward and somewhat embarrassing reunion for a team and player expected to split. After a disappointing 2025 season, one in which Arenado will likely set full-season career lows in average (.238), slugging percentage (.373) and OPS (.665) and missed six weeks with a right shoulder strain, it is probably the end of the line for his time in St. Louis," Katie Woo of The Athletic wrote on Thursday.
The Red Sox gave Bregman a three-year, $120 million contract that includes opt-outs after each of the first two years. With another strong season under his belt, it's likely that Bregman opts out and looks for a longer-term deal, which is what he sought last offseason.
If he leaves Boston, then the Red Sox could decide to kick the tires on Arenado again and give the Cardinals a call. St. Louis would likely have to eat a significant portion of his salary in order to get anything good in return. It might end up being nothing more than a salary dump for the Cardinals, who need to clear some payroll space.
With Arenado likely gone, third base could be cleared for players such as JJ Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman or Thomas Saggese. The Cardinals will have options to choose from if they can clear a spot for their younger players.
It will certainly be interesting to see which teams, if any show interest in Arenado heading into the offseason and if the Cardinals will be able to move him.
