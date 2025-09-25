Cardinals May Already Having Next Star Emerging Under Their Noses
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly in for a lengthy rebuild, given the state of their big league club.
But their loaded farm system might help push this rebuild along quicker than many would assume.
While it's going to be a hassle cutting ties with veterans like Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras, the Cardinals are set to make big moves to replace them.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently listed Cardinals prospect JJ Wetherholt as one of the top favorites to win the 2026 National League Rookie of the Year award. Wetherholt seems primed to find himself a spot in the Cardinals' opening day lineup.
JJ Wetherholt favored in 2026 NL Rookie of the Year race
"While McLean has already shown he has the chops to be a star at the big-league level, we've still yet to see Wetherholt make his MLB debut (much to the consternation of Cardinals fans everywhere who were hoping for at least one silver lining amid another lost season)," Landers wrote. "And yet, it's hard not to feel confident that Wetherholt will be right in contention for this award in 12 months' time.
"The No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft has simply been that good since turning pro, posting a .931 OPS across two levels this season — including a scorching .314/.416/.562 line at Triple-A. He can hit for average, he can hit for power, he can run and he can pick it just fine at pretty much any spot on the infield. He is, in short, one of the most well-rounded players in the Minors, and he'd no doubt be in St. Louis already if the team didn't already have a crowded infield picture (and didn't want to make sure he held on to rookie eligibility in 2026)."
Wetherholt looks to be one of the best prospects in all of baseball, so it's safe to assume he's going to compete for the NL Rookie of the Year award.
Wetherholt is a mix of power, speed, and the ability to hit for average. He has one of the highest floors in the minor leagues and should be a staple in St. Louis for over 140 games, if everything goes well.
If Wetherholt can dominate big league pitching like he has every other level of pitching, this should be a storyline to follow all season.
