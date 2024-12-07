Cardinals Could Send $74 Million Gold Glover To Brewers In Blockbuster Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team without a clear direction. While they initially planned to reset and possibly trade some players, it appears that now they want to sell to their fans that they hope to contend in 2025, despite not making any additions to the roster.
Still, while it appears unlikely at the moment that Ryan Helsley will be traded, they could still trade eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Adam McCalvy of MLB.com proposed the idea of St. Louis trading their star third baseman to the Milwaukee Brewers in a rare blockbuster deal between two division rivals when outlining what the Brewers needed to do at the Winter Meetings.
"There were a couple of player to keep in mind for this mix on MLB.com's Mark Feinsand's list of trade chips ahead of the Winter Meetings. Young infielder Maikel Garcia of the Royals is one; he’s only 24 years old, would fit right in as a baserunner (37 steals in 39 tries last season) and can play all over the infield. Third basemen on Feinsand’s list include the Mets’ change-of-scenery candidate Brett Baty and three All-Stars in the Phillies’ Alec Bohm, the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado and the Rockies’ Ryan McMahon," McCalvy wrote on Tuesday.
Arenado had a down year in 2024, hitting .272 with 71 RBI but only hitting 16 home runs and posting a .719 OPS. Trading him would clear third base for one of the Cardinals young stars.
They could potentially put Thomas Saggese, Nolan Gorman or Brendan Donovan at the hot corner.
