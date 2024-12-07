Cardinals $260M Star Could Be Open To Trade To Contender, Per Insider
Thankfully, the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings will kick off next week.
It has felt like a slow offseason so far. There has been a lot of chatter left and right about where each of the top available stars will land, but there haven't been many big moves made. The Los Angeles Dodgers made the biggest of the offseason so far landing two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.
There have been some other moves made so far this offseason like the Athletics surprisingly signing Luis Severino and the Cleveland Guardians re-signing Shane Bieber, but Juan Soto's sweepstakes has slowed up the offensive player market.
The St. Louis Cardinals will play some role this offseason with plenty of speculation that star third baseman Nolan Arenado could be traded. There has been chatter about him for months and he "might waive his no-trade clause" if the right contender comes around, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"Arenado, who desperately wants to win a World Series in the twilight of his career, might waive his no-trade clause if the Cards can find a contending team where he fits as a corner infielder," Denton said.
Soto's ultimate decision will end up sending shockwaves across baseball. Only one team can sign him and then there will be some desperate teams looking to add offense afterward. The Winter Meetings will be a time when plenty of moves get made. Arenado has three years left on his deal and would be an attractive backup option to a team that misses on Soto.
Hopefully, Soto signs soon so the market opens up. It would be great if Arenado stayed in St. Louis and there is an argument to be made about why it would be a good idea to trade him. Each day it seems like there is another angle. Hopefully, the team can do something definitive with him soon.
More MLB: Surprise AL West Club Called Top Option For Cardinals' 7-Time All-Star