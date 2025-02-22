Cardinals Could Still Trade $260 Million All-Star After Astros Renew Interest
The St. Louis Cardinals were unable to trade Nolan Arenado this past offseason, and hopes appeared to be dashed after the Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract with opt-outs.
St. Louis nearly traded him to the Houston Astros in December, but Arenado nixed the deal with his no-trade clause after Houston had traded Kyle Tucker.
However, according to John Denton, Mark Feinsand and Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Houston has reignited their interest in the eight-time All-Star. This means that St. Louis could accomplish their goal of trimming payroll and opening up spots for younger players.
"In December, the Cardinals were willing to send $15-20 million to the Astros as part of the deal to help pay down Arenado’s salary, sources said. The eight-time All-Star is set to earn $74 million over the next three years, though the Rockies are on the hook for $10 million as part of their 2021 trade with the Cardinals, while $12 million of the deal is deferred, bringing the present-day value of what he is owed to roughly $60 million," McTaggart, Denton and Feinsand wrote.
If Arenado is traded, St. Louis could put Nolan Gorman at third base and Thomas Saggese at second base. The insiders note that now, Arenado may be more willing to accept a trade to Houston.
Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that Houston was on his list of destinations earlier in the offseason, but the Kyle Tucker trade gave the third baseman pause.
Perhaps the Cardinals have a chance to deal him again. If he goes to Houston, the Astros will likely move Isaac Paredes to second base and Jose Altuve to left field.
Arenado hit .272 with 16 home runs and a .719 OPS last season. The power numbers were down, but playing in a place such as Houston could ultimately help him restore some of his power.
The recent article from MLB.com also notes that the Astros could be willing to surpass the luxury tax threshold in order to land Arenado.
