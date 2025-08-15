Cardinals Could Target Former NL Central Nemesis To Boost 2026 Bullpen
The St. Louis Cardinals are falling out of contention in the National League Wild Card race. They are only 3 1/2 games back of the New York Mets but have fallen to .500 following a series loss to the Colorado Rockies. They were sellers at the trade deadline, dealing rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz to contending ballclubs.
The 2025 season is likely a lost cause for St. Louis. They are now focusing on rebuilding for the future instead of trying to contend immediately. Chaim Bloom will take over for John Mozeliak soon as president of baseball operations.
Spending might be limited this offseason for St. Louis, but if they do add anything, their most likely area of need will be the bullpen. Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed his top 25 impending free agents, and among them was Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman. Perhaps he could be a fit for the Cardinals.
"Chapman has dominated this season, averaging 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings and just 2.6 walks per nine. The latter would be a career-best mark. At 37, the eight-time All-Star has also posted the best ERA (1.18) and WHIP (0.75) of his 16-year career," Bowden wrote.
Chapman was once a nemesis of the Cardinals, having pitched several years with the Cincinnati Reds. He has also spent time with the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran left-hander is an eight-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion and former American League Reliever of the Year.
In addition to his solid ERA this season, the 37-year-old left-hander is 3-2 with a 2.4 WAR in 50 appearances and has recorded 21 saves with the Red Sox.
He might be a little expensive, but given his advanced age, he'll likely be a one-year rental. And if the Cardinals are out of contention at the 2026 trade deadline, they can trade him for a few prospects. The Red Sox signed him to a one-year, $10.75 million contract prior to the 2025 season.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the Cardinals attack the offseason and if they will make any free agent moves, but Chapman might be a smart pickup for a team looking to replace Ryan Helsley as their closer.
