Cardinals Could Trade $75 Million Ace To Desperate AL Contender
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a bit of a rebuild and they might be looking to trade some of their valuable veteran pieces. Among these trade pieces are Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Nolan Arenado, and Ryan Helsley. Potentially the most intriguing option of the four is the team's ace, Gray.
Looking around the league, there are plenty of teams who could be calling the Cardinals' phone to bring in the righty, but the Baltimore Orioles stand out above everybody else as the team most desperate to add pitching.
Baltimore has a talented lineup that's filled with potential and superstar ability. It seems like every other game there's a different player breaking out for the Orioles. But their pitching rotation is so shallow and struggling so much that they're at risk of missing the postseason unless they find a few more pitchers.
That's where the Cardinals come in.
A trade for Gray would make a lot of sense for the Cardinals and Orioles.
Trading Gray right now, while he's at his highest value, would make more sense than anything. While he's a valuable piece of the team, it's unlikely he's still in his prime when the Cardinals make their next World Series push. Trading him off the roster would clear a spot for a top prospect like Quinn Mathews or Tink Hence as well.
The Orioles need to add a pitcher and I doubt they would want to add another rental like Corbin Burnes who left in free agency after one year. Gray is under team control through 2027 and should provide the talent and depth atop the postseason-ready roster in Baltimore.
