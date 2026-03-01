Cardinals Catch a Break With Latest Lars Nootbaar Update

The St. Louis Cardinals' outfield has had less turnover over the last few months than many other spots on the roster.

When Opening Day arrives, Victor Scott II will be in center field and Jordan Walker will be in right field, barring injuries over the next few weeks. Left field is the only big question mark for St. Louis right now, but it's not because of turnover. Lars Nootbaar is still with the organization but he's still working his way back after undergoing surgery on both of his heels this offseason.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch dropped an update on Nootbaar on Saturday and noted that Nootbaar is doing baseball activities right now, but the club has been preparing as if he won't be ready for Opening Day, although he hasn't been fully ruled out.

"Nootbaar has continued baseball activities since reporting to camp, and he’s also been able to step up his running program," Goold wrote. "At the start of the offseason, Nootbaar had surgeries on both heels to address a growth that had caused irritation, inflammation, and considerable pain everywhere from left field at Busch Stadium to the staircases at home. The Cardinals do not have a timeline for Nootbaar’s recovery, and while they have not ruled out his participation in games this spring they’re also preparing as if he won’t be available opening day.

The Cardinals outfielder is working his way back

Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) strikes out against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"[Oli Marmol] said the team’s decision in left field will not be informed by the length of Nootbaar’s absence. He also quickly dismissed the idea that Alec Burleson would find himself in left field by spring’s end with Ivan Herrera or another batter at first. Marmol stressed the team intends to have Burleson at first base to start the season."

When Nootbaar is ready to roll, he will obviously play a big role for this team in 2026. If Nootbaar is unable to play on Opening Day, the best-case scenario would obviously be missing minimal time after the campaign opens. A fully healthy Nootbaar will help the Cardinals in the outfield and in the middle of the order. But that's not all. If Nootbaar can get back into the lineup quickly, that will only help the team's case if they opt to try to move him ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline.

So, while it would be great if he were ready for Opening Day, even if he's not, the fact that he hasn't fully been ruled out for spring games should be viewed as a positive sign that he's not exceptionally far away.