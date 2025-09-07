Cardinals Cut Ties With 8-Year Veteran Outfielder
The St. Louis Cardinals have had quite a long and hard year. They began the season on a tear. The Cardinals looked like contenders, but their incredible play soon fell off.
St. Louis would struggle for a few months and eventually sell at the trade deadline. St. Louis traded Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets in a deal that's already aged like fine wine. Helsley has struggled with his new team. The Cardinals also traded Phil Maton and Steven Matz at the deadline.
But with the offseason coming up, the Cardinals have a lot of moves to make. They could begin cleaning house before the year ends, but the big rebuild will likely begin in the offseason.
Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors recently cited a report from The Athletic's Katie Woo that indicated the Cardinals are designating veteran outfielder Garrett Hampson for assignment. Deeds would go on to detail the transaction and discuss all the other moves that would come with it.
Cardinals cutting ties with veteran outfielder Garrett Hampson
"The Cardinals are expected to designate utility man Garrett Hampson for assignment in a series of roster moves slated to become official tomorrow, according to a report from Katie Woo of The Athletic. Hampson’s active roster spot will go to Alec Burleson, who is slated to be activated from the injured list tomorrow," Deeds wrote. "Hampson’s 40-man roster spot will go to left-hander Nick Raquet, who will have his contract selected to the major league roster tomorrow. Raquet will take the 40-man spot of right-hander Andre Granillo, who is expected to be optioned to Triple-A.
Hampson, 30, spent five years with the Colorado Rockies to begin his career. He was a solid depth option in Colorado, but he was never a star. Since leaving Colorado in 2022, the veteran outfielder has spent time with the Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, and Arizona Diamondbacks before landing with the Cardinals.
St. Louis had no reason to keep him on the roster, as he's slashed .103/.133/.138 with a horrendous -23 OPS+ in 29 at-bats with the Cardinals.
The Cardinals will have some much tougher decisions in the winter.
