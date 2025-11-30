Cardinals Should Target St. Louis Native As New Closer With 2x All-Star Off Market

The St. Louis Cardinals were sellers at this year’s trade deadline, trading away relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz. Helsley, the reigning National League Reliever of the Year at the time, was their closer, and with him gone, the Cardinals shifted to Riley O’Brien.

Helsley was a free agent after 2025 and signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles. The Cardinals need bullpen help and could have targeted Helsley, but ultimately passed.

However, with the former Cardinal off the board, they could turn their attention to St. Louis native Devin Williams as they look for pitching upgrades.

What Would It Take For Cardinals To Sign Devin Williams?

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Williams spent the 2025 season with the New York Yankees and struggled, posting a 4.79 ERA in 67 appearances and recording 18 saves. The Yankees had acquired him from the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason.

However, he is a former Reliever of the Year himself and a two-time All-Star, so he has a strong track record, and perhaps a homecoming to St. Louis could help him rediscover his old form.

Having pitched with Milwaukee, he is familiar with the NL Central, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today previously reported that Williams would welcome a return to the Midwest.

After a tough year in New York, the Cardinals shouldn’t have to overpay for Williams. It might simply take a one-year deal to get something done and for St. Louis to bolster its bullpen for 2026.

They could then have a very strong back-end duo with Williams and O’Brien as they look for pitching reinforcements. Chaim Bloom has also said that he wouldn’t rule any type of move out as long as it served the Cardinals long-term goals.

A short-term commitment to a veteran like Williams shouldn’t throw them off too much and should allow them to stay true to their current plans.

It should be interesting to see what Williams’ market looks like. But if he does want to return to the Midwest, the Cardinals would make sense for him as he tries to rebuild his value and improve from a disastrous 2025 season with the Yankees.

The Cardinals may not be a contender, but they could at least make a little noise if they add Williams to boost their bullpen.

