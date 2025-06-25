Cardinals Cut Ties With Ex-Top Prospect, Claim 8-Year MLB Veteran
It was a busy day for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
St. Louis took down the Chicago Cubs once again on Tuesday and now is within 2 1/2 games of the first-place Cubs. The Cardinals are streaking and it couldn’t come at a better time. The Cardinals have two games left in a four-game series against Chicago and could be within a half-game of first place by the time it is all said and done.
Before the game on Tuesday, the Cardinals were busy. St. Louis designated utility man José Barrero for assignment and claimed eight-year big league veteran Garrett Hampson from the Cincinnati Reds amid a flurry of moves that included bringing young starter Michael McGreevy up to the big leagues to start against Chicago.
"RHP Michael McGreevy has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the team announced. "RHP Roddery Muñoz has been optioned to Memphis. INF/OF Garrett Hampson has been claimed off waivers from Cincinnati. He will wear uniform no. 13. INF/OF José Barrero has been designated for assignment."
Barrero is a former top prospect of the Reds who joined the Cardinals this past offseason but things didn't click. He slashed .138/.194/.276 with one homer and three RBIs in 22 games played.
Hampson is an eight-year big league veteran who most recently was with Cincinnati, but also has spent time with the Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and the Arizona Diamondbacks. So far this season, he has slashed .167/.310/.188 with one double in 27 big league games.
More MLB: Michael McGreevy's Role With Cardinals Addressed By Insider