Cardinals' Disastrous Season Is Somehow Worse Than You Think

The Cardinals have been worse than many fans realize...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 20, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol makes a pitching change in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Aug 20, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol makes a pitching change in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals got off to a quick start this year, but they've quickly fizzled out. As a result, the team opted to sell at the trade deadline, though they were conservative in doing so. Either way, this season hasn't gone to plan for St. Louis, but it may be even worse than you think.

Redbird Rants' Josh Jacobs recently discussed how poorly the Cardinals have played over the last few months. Since June 1, the Cardinals have been statistically one of the worst teams in baseball.

Cardinals rank at bottom of the league over last few months

Aug 25, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) is held back by manager Oliver Marmol (37) after he was ejected by umpire Derek Thomas (not pictured) during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"As the Cardinals' record continues to be in a free fall and their lottery odds seem to go up each week, it's weird to think that just a few months ago, they were riding high and looked like a playoff contender," Jacobs wrote. "After a rough start to 2025, the Cardinals rebounded in a big way during the month of May, but things have been in a tailspin ever since. Since June 1st, the Cardinals' offense ranks bottom six in all of baseball in runs scored, wRC+, average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, walk rate, and many other categories.

"Their rotation has been even worse since then, ranking bottom three in baseball in ERA, K/9, fWAR, losses, and bottom five in almost every other important category outside of innings. They've had an atrocious offense and starting rotation for the summer, and their only saving grace has been their exceptional bullpen."

There's really not much to be excited about in St. Louis right now. While they've remained scrappy throughout the season, there aren't but two or three players on the roster who look like they would be quality pieces on a World Series contender.

The Cardinals are going to need to execute a full-scale rebuild if they want to push for the World Series in the next decade. That means a full reconstruction of their pitching staff from the top to the bottom. That also means they'll need to cut ties with multiple talented position players who can't figure it out at the big league level.

