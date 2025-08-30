Cardinals Urged To Swing Blockbuster Trade For 27-Year-Old Star
The Baltimore Orioles have been at the center of a lot of trade speculation over the last few weeks.
Baltimore opted to promote top catching prospect Samuel Basallo earlier this month. They swiftly signed the young star to a massive new contract, which led to Adley Rutschman landing in a lot of these trade rumors.
Mark Baltes of Sporting News recently suggested the St. Louis Cardinals could make a trade for Rutschman in the offseason. But would this make sense for St. Louis?
Are Cardinals a good fit in a trade for Orioles star Adley Rutschman?
"So far in 2025, the Cardinals have started plenty of different names at catcher, including Jimmy Crooks, who debuted for the team last night," Baltes wrote. "In addition to Crooks, Pedro Pages, Yohel Pozo and Iván Herrera have spent time behind the plate for St. Louis this season. Not to mention Willson Contreras, who was originally signed to replace Yadier Molina at catcher but has since permanently moved to first base.
"Current Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman may be the new answer for the Redbirds behind the plate. After extending catching prospect Samuel Basallo to an eight-year, $67 million deal last week, Rutschman — once seen as their catcher of the future — may have just become expendable. Although his numbers so far in 2025 have left a lot to be desired, there is still reason to believe he can return to form. In the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he combined for 9.7 WAR, 33 home runs and 122 RBIs — an impressive output for a catcher. Rutschman also finished ninth in MVP voting during the 2023 season and won a Silver Slugger award."
The short answer is no, the Cardinals wouldn't make sense as a suitor for Rutschman.
First of all, the Cardinals have a lot of catchers, including three on the roster right now. They have a fourth, being Willson Contreras, but he was moved to first base to clear room for all the other catchers on the roster.
The Cardinals also have multiple top catching prospects set to take over in the coming years. While Rutschman would be the best of them all, he wouldn't fill a position of need. And he would be quite difficult to acquire in a deal.
At the end of the day, the Cardinals have a lot of other holes to fill on their roster. Catcher isn't an issue right now and Rutschman doesn't move the needle in St. Louis.
More MLB: Could Cardinals Pursue Reunion With $35 Million Pitcher In Free Agency?