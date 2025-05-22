Cardinals Electric Top Prospect Begins Rehab Assignment
The St. Louis Cardinals have a pair of pitching prospects, lefty Quinn Mathews and righty Tink Hence, alongside top draft pick JJ Weatherholt at the top of their prospect rankings.
Both Mathews and Hence are recovering from injuries, though. While Mathews has been back for a little while, Hence has remained on the 60-day injured list with a ribcage strain since he suffered an injury in spring training.
This week, Hence officially began his rehab at Low-A with a dominant inning of work. In this inning, Hence allowed one walk and struck out a batter in an otherwise clean inning.
Last season, the righty made 20 starts and covered 79 2/3 innings with a 2.71 ERA for the Double-A team. He was electric nearly every time out as he struck out 109 batters and walked just under 30 hitters.
The righty is set to be a huge piece of the future in St. Louis. While there's no reason to rush him up the minor league ladder, the Cardinals could begin fast tracking him if he can get and stay healthy this summer.
There's also potential the Cardinals trade pitchers like Erick Fedde or Sonny Gray if the circumstances are right. In a scenario like this, Hence might be one of the names who could get the call up to the big leagues later this summer.
As long as he picks up where he left off last season, the Cardinals will be in good shape with their talented prospect.
