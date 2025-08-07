Cardinals Expected To Cut Ties With Fan Favorite Star In Offseason Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly ready to rebuild. At the trade deadline, the Cardinals opted to cut ties with a trio of relievers in trades to acquire some talented prospects. Although the Cardinals didn't necessarily win all three trades they made, their future looks a bit brighter now.
In the offseason, the Cardinals will be turning over the reins of the team from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom, who will take over Mozeliak's role as the president of baseball operations in St. Louis. With Bloom taking over, the team should expect some big changes, including a few potential trades ahead of opening day next year.
While there are a few players who could make sense as trade candidates, FanSided's Christopher Kline recently predicted the Cardinals would deal fan favorite All-Star Brendan Donovan in the offseason.
Brendan Donovan is a "natural trade candidate" for the Cardinals
"Brendan Donovan has been St. Louis' best player from the jump this season, earning his first All-Star berth at 28 years old. A lot of teams checked in on Donovan at the trade deadline, but the Cards were understandably reluctant to deal away a controllable star with Donovan's all-around skill set," Kline wrote. "That said, he's only under contract through 2027. Bloom's rebuild in St. Louis probably means the Cardinals won't be ready to compete until after Donovan's current contract expires.
"If the timelines don't align, Donovan is a natural trade candidate. He's a former Gold Glove winner who is comfortable lining up all over the infield or outfield. His positional flexibility is a huge boon, made even more valuable by his unflappable approach at the plate. Donovan isn't an elite slugger, but he finds his way on base, working deep into counts and keeping strikeouts to a minimum."
Trading Donovan makes sense for the Cardinals. His value is never going to be as high as it is right now, coming off an excellent All-Star campaign in St. Louis. He has positional versatility that makes him valuable in multiple roles and there's a bit of team control left on his deal.
The Cardinals are likely to move him to the outfield next season with top prospect JJ Wetherholt banging on the door of the big leagues as the team's second baseman of the future. St. Louis already has a slew of outfielders, which creates a bit of a logjam by moving Donovan out there.
At the end of the day, this move is going to sting for Cardinals fans, but it's the necessary move to make. St. Louis isn't likely to compete for the World Series while Donovan is under contract. Trading him now would land the most value possible for him.
More MLB: Cardinals Breakout? 26-Year-Old Slugger Turning Heads In St. Louis