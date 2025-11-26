How Cardinals View Brendan Donovan After Sonny Gray Blockbuster

The St. Louis Cardinals got their first trade of the offseason done on Tuesday, but there should be more to come.

St. Louis has been the talk of the offseason so far when it comes to the trade block. That's because Sonny Gray wasn't the team's only valuable trade chip. Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras are fellow veterans with no-trade clauses. Outside of these guys, the Cardinals also have guys like Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, and Lars Nootbaar, among others, who have been floated as trade candidates.

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Donovan specifically has been the subject of an avalanche of reports over the last few weeks pointing towards a massive market for the All-Star utility man. But The Athletic's Will Sammon, Ken Rosenthal, and Katie Woo weighed in and reported that he will not be traded unless St. Louis is "blown away."

"The Cardinals are just getting started. After trading Gray, the club remains focused on moving third baseman Nolan Arenado, and at least one, if not two, of their left-handed hitters, multiple team sources said," Sammon, Rosenthal, and Woo wrote. "On the surface, the most likely player to be traded is Brendan Donovan.

"The super utility player is fresh off his first All-Star selection and entering his age-29 season with two years of club control remaining. His value is at its peak, and the Cardinals — who are entering a rebuild under first-year president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom — are looking to bolster their farm system. But St. Louis will not trade Donovan unless it’s blown away by an offer, a team source said."

Donovan is a guy who could bring back a solid return if the Cardinals consider moving him. MLB Network's Jon Morosi recently weighed in on Donovan and noted he has "as much action in the trade market as any other player in Major League Baseball."

Clearly, there's interest out there. But it's a good strategy to have to not trade him unless blown away. Donovan is 28 years old and won't be a free agent until 2028. If the Cardinals are rebuilding and Donovan isn't moved, he can help this team as a leader and pretty much at any position on the field. Or, if the Cardinals do get blown away by an offer, they could bring multiple pieces back to help. Either scenario would be positive.

