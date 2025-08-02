Cardinals Expected To Mercifully Trade Gold Glover In Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly tried to trade veteran infielder Nolan Arenado for months, but his massive contract and no-trade clause have made that complicated.
Arenado has regressed way further than anybody anticipated. He's a well below average hitter at the plate at this point and it's hard to imagine a market emerging for him in the near future.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants recently revealed that he expected the Cardinals would look to trade Arenado again in the offseason.
"He could be more open to a trade this upcoming offseason, and his list of teams he would be willing to go to could expand slightly," Gauvain wrote. "The Cardinals will probably have to throw in cash once again in a deal involving Nolan Arenado, but there's a chance he can be moved. St. Louis has ample motivation to move him as well.
"Clearing his contract off the books is probably a desire of ownership, and having Arenado off the roster opens up playing time for Nolan Gorman and top prospect JJ Wetherholt in 2026. The Cardinals fielded interest at the deadline on their 34-year-old third baseman, but a deal could not be had. They'll likely shop him this winter once again."
The only way the Cardinals could move Arenado at this point would be a salary dump. If they attach a prospect, there's a chance they could get off some of the money, but it's going to be tough to pull off.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are notorious for accepting salary dump trades in order to land more prospects. Los Angeles could try to pluck a talented prospect or a big leaguer from St. Louis in exchange for taking on Arenado's contract.
Either way, the Cardinals should try to trade him, even though it seems a bit unlikely.
More MLB: Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis Predicted To Cut Ties With Veteran Ace