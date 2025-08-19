Cardinals Expert Assesses Nolan Arenado Shoulder Injury Possibilities
The St. Louis Cardinals currently don't have Nolan Arenado in the lineup each day.
He was placed on the Injured List shortly after the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline came and went. Arenado didn't get traded and then was placed on the Injured List due to a right shoulder strain.
On the heels of the Trade Deadline and the Cardinals' decision to focus on rebuilding instead of contending, the club placed struggling star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain before their 4-1 loss to the Padres on Friday night at Petco Park," MLB.com's John Denton shared at the time. "Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner and an eight-time All-Star, has endured one of the worst stretches of his career in recent weeks in power production, and his offensive numbers are at an all-time low in 2025.
"The 34-year-old third baseman has not homered since June 21 -- a 25-game drought without a long ball that is just shy of his career worst of 29 games (done twice)."
If he has been dealing with this shoulder issue for a while, than it wouldn't be very shocking that his power numbers have taken a hit this year.
Will Cardinals fans get another look at Nolan Arenado in St. Louis?
Right away when Arenado went down, baseless and unfounded speculation picked up saying that he could've played his final game in St. Louis. In the wake of the trade deadline and rumors about a possible move, this story picked up steam about his time in the organization ending.
But, that doesn't seem to really be the case. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was asked about Arenado and said there is a "good" chance that he returns this year and that's what he and the team are planning for.
"Good," Goold said. "He's working in Jupiter, Florida, with the full-throttle intent to return this season and play for this team. The Cardinals expect him to be back in the lineup this season, and they are operating with that plan/hope."
It's easy to get caught up in the hype and wild nature of social media. With Arenado going on the Injured List just a day after the trade deadline, it caused a firestorm on social media. But, it doesn't seem like fans have seen the last of him in a St. Louis uniform.
