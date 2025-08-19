Cardinals Expert Reveals Current Stance On JJ Wetherholt
There's a lot out there right now about St. Louis Cardinals No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt.
He's tearing it up with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and so each passing day there has been more and more growing noise about when he could make the jump to the big leagues. Wetherholt is just a year removed from being drafted in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft by St. Louis. He's done everything right so far.
The Cardinals don't look like a playoff team right now and are taking a look at the roster to see what they have in these young guys. But, Wetherholt hasn't gotten a shot yet. The Athletic's Katie Woo weighed in and shared that the team currently isn't considering a promotion.
Making sense of wild JJ Wetherholt rumors; Is Cardinals phenom coming up soon?
"According to a team source, the Cardinals have not entertained calling up top prospect JJ Wetherholt during this stretch, who is hitting .310 with nine homers, 17 RBIs and a whopping 1.073 OPS since being promoted to Memphis on July 7," Woo said. "Wetherholt, the No. 7 pick in last year’s amateur draft, was named the Cardinals’ minor-league player of the month for July last week. It’s worth noting that at this point in the season, rookie eligibility in 2026 would be preserved if Wetherholt were promoted to the major leagues. However, the Cardinals do not necessarily need to add Wetherholt to the 40-man roster this year, as it’s not a protection year."
Despite all of the noise out there right now, this makes sense. He's a guy who will play a big role, potentially as soon as 2026. He has done everything right, but let's remember, he only has 26 games under his belt at the Triple-A level. There's no reason to pull him up right now and risk stinting his progress unless the Cardinals have an everyday role for him.
Right now, the Cardinals are having trouble getting at-bats for all of the young guys currently on the roster. Wetherholt would complicate that even further. Wherever the young infielder is, he needs to play everyday. Right now, that's in Triple-A. Maybe towards the end of the 2025 season, that could change. But, don't expect a promotion in the near future.
