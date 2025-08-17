Cardinals Fan Favorite All-Star Linked To Ongoing Trade Buzz
The St. Louis Cardinals have been through a lot of ups and downs this year. They were once a contender in the National League, but as the trade deadline drew closer, they were seemingly out of the race.
The front office seems to understand that this roster isn't built to win the World Series and as a result, they opted to sell at the trade deadline. Phil Maton, Steven Matz, and Ryan Helsley were traded to the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, and New York Mets, respectively. But these three trades could be just the beginning of the Cardinals' fire sale this year. The offseason could hold much more in store for St. Louis.
Redbird Rants' Miranda Remaklus recently suggested the Cardinals could look to trade fan favorite All-Star Brendan Donovan in the coming months following this season. With the Cardinals set to transition power from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom in the offseason, this seems like a real possibility.
Brendan Donovan turning heads as potential trade candidate
"While Mozeliak may have wanted to hold off on moving some of the glut and redundancies from the roster, it's clear there are some youngsters it's time to move on from to improve," Remaklus wrote. "The team needs veteran leadership in the pitching and hitting departments. Lars Nootbaar, for example, is a fan favorite, but he isn't consistently productive when he is actually healthy.
"Brendan Donovan, the Cardinals' only All-Star in 2025, is a talented player. If the Cardinals decide to refrain from signing him to a long-term deal, why not trade him for talent to help now? Alec Burleson seems to have earned a spot as a favorite of Marmol. He can play multiple positions and can be good when he's hitting consistently."
Donovan makes sense as a trade chip for a few reasons. First of all, his trade value is never going to be as high as it is right now. He's coming off one of the best seasons of his career and it seems like he's reached his offensive peak in the big leagues.
The Cardinals will soon welcome top prospect JJ Wetherholt to the big leagues, likely as the team's franchise second baseman. There is growing speculation that Wetherholt could shift to third base to replace Nolan Arenado, but slotting him in at second base makes the most sense.
With Wetherholt likely to take his spot, Donovan could at least be entertained as a trade chip. While he might not be traded, the Cardinals would be foolish not to shop him.
