Cardinals Fan Favorite Confident In Club’s Ability To Win NL Central
The St. Louis Cardinals looked like they were on their way to repeating last year's season of disappointment until the recent wave of success came crashing in.
Ever since Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and bench coach Daniel Descalso were ejected from the game against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 12, the club has gone on to win 11 of its last 14 games and is only 4 1/2 games back from first place in the National League Central.
Following the team's victory on Mother's Day, St. Louis legend Adam Wainwright received an encouraging text from a vital Cardinals player who expressed confidence in this year's playoff hopes.
"Wainwright says he got a text from former teammate Paul Goldschmidt, saying that after Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and bench coach Daniel Descalso were ejected in Milwaukee, Goldschmidt told him there was a belief internally that the team can win the NL Central," KMOX Sports' Wilson Truong wrote Tuesday.
The ejections came after the Cardinals dropped three straight games to the division-rival Brewers. Marmol had reached a tipping point of frustration and took it out on home-plate umpire Alan Porter in the third inning following a pair of missed calls overturned after St. Louis called for replay reviews.
"To hear Goldy say that, I'm an optimist, and I'm always saying things like that, but Goldy doesn't spout out that stuff all the time," said Wainwright, "He believes, that clubhouse believes and you have seen the difference of their play over the last two weeks and they have won almost all the games."
The Cardinals have recently won series against the Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and even swept the Baltimore Orioles -- who hadn't been swept since since May 2022. All of these victories have come since the ejections in Milwaukee took place.
It appears that the Cardinals have finally found their groove and are on a path to compete for the NL Central title. Let's hope that St. Louis continues to rally -- putting the slow start to the season behind them.
