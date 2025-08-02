Cardinals Fan Favorite Outfielder Listed As Possible Offseason Trade Candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals were sellers at the trade deadline and shipped out three relief pitchers on expiring contracts. Ryan Helsley was traded to the New York Mets, while Steven Matz joined the Boston Red Sox and Phil Maton was sent to the Texas Rangers.
The Cardinals appear to have at least finally picked a lane. Instead of trying to contend, they are entering a rebuild. This means certain players could be on the way out in the offseason when Chaim Bloom takes over for John Mozeliak.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants listed eight Cardinals who could be on the move this winter and among them was outfielder Lars Nootbaar.
Nootbaar is currently on the injured list with a rib cage issue, but could rejoin the team soon. Mozeliak had stated that teams were inquiring about the Cardinals left-handed hitters at the trade deadline, but that they weren't compelled by the offers that were made.
However, that could change in the offseason when Bloom takes over. St. Louis is short on starting pitching in their system, and adding some controllable starting rotation arms for the future could help them rebuild as quickly as possible.
It still may be a few years before St. Louis contends again, but having enough depth would certainly help them in the future.
With JJ Wetherholt coming, Nootbaar's fit on the roster isn't quite as clear anymore, and if the top prospect takes an everyday role, Nootbaar may be squeezed out of a spot in the starting lineup.
More MLB: Cardinals Tabbed Trade Deadline 'Losers' After Disastrous Week