Inside The Cardinals

Breakout Star Has 'Dream' Of Spending Career With Cardinals

The Cardinals star opened up...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of St. Louis Cardinals players hats and gloves in the dugout during a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of St. Louis Cardinals players hats and gloves in the dugout during a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images / David Kohl-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals are fortunate to have one of the biggest breakout stars of the National League.

There's no other way to say it than that is the case with Brendan Donovan. He seems like a near-guarantee to earn his first All-Star nod this season and currently is slashing .297/.366/.427 with six home runs, 31 RBIs, three stolen bases, 21 doubles, and 45 runs scored in 77 games played. He already has 2.4 wins above replacement, which is just shy of last year's season total of 2.6.

He's a Gold Glove-level defender, one of the most consistent bats in the National League, and has moved into a significant leadership role in St. Louis. He has been everything the Cardinals could've hoped for and more. He's the type of guy you want to build a team around. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he said his "dream" would be to spend his whole career in town, as shared by The Athletic's Katie Woo.

"A player’s dream is to be with one organization their whole career, and to win a lot and to bring a lot of success and a lot of joy to a fan base," Donovan said. "I would love to be a part of that."

Donovan is a guy who fans should be clamoring for the front office to extend before he gets too expensive. He does everything right for St. Louis and hopefully that will remain the case for years to come.

More MLB: Cubs ‘Outrageous’ Proposal Involves Former Cardinals Phenom

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News