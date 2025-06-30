Breakout Star Has 'Dream' Of Spending Career With Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are fortunate to have one of the biggest breakout stars of the National League.
There's no other way to say it than that is the case with Brendan Donovan. He seems like a near-guarantee to earn his first All-Star nod this season and currently is slashing .297/.366/.427 with six home runs, 31 RBIs, three stolen bases, 21 doubles, and 45 runs scored in 77 games played. He already has 2.4 wins above replacement, which is just shy of last year's season total of 2.6.
He's a Gold Glove-level defender, one of the most consistent bats in the National League, and has moved into a significant leadership role in St. Louis. He has been everything the Cardinals could've hoped for and more. He's the type of guy you want to build a team around. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he said his "dream" would be to spend his whole career in town, as shared by The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"A player’s dream is to be with one organization their whole career, and to win a lot and to bring a lot of success and a lot of joy to a fan base," Donovan said. "I would love to be a part of that."
Donovan is a guy who fans should be clamoring for the front office to extend before he gets too expensive. He does everything right for St. Louis and hopefully that will remain the case for years to come.
