Cardinals Fans Will See Albert Pujols In 2026 If He Lands AL Manager Job
There are a handful of open manager jobs across Major League Baseball right now and St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is a candidate for at least two of them.
Over the last few weeks, Pujols has been the biggest name linked to the Los Angeles Angels job. It makes sense. Pujols played for the Angels and actually is still on the payroll with the organization. The Baltimore Orioles are the other team that reportedly has interest in Pujols right now, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and Jeff Passan.
If he does end up landing with either, which team is more likely to bring in the former Cardinals star? Jon Heyman of the New York Post spoke about this very question during a livestream for Bleacher Report this week and said the Angels remain the "most likely" landing spot for Pujols.
Albert Pujols has a chance at a new role
"The Orioles are interested (in Albert Pujols), as well," Heyman said. "That's probably the bigger delay in the Angels' hiring process than anything. Pujols is (the Angels') number one choice, at least that's my understanding. I think that's the likely scenario. We don't know who the Orioles' number one choice is, we've seen five or six names already connected there. They may take longer
"So I still think the Angels are the most likely team for Pujols. Could the Orioles steal him? Possibly," he added. "He certainly has managerial experience. Not as much as some of the others, but he's gonna get a job."
If Pujols were to land with the Angels -- as Heyman pointed out is the "most likely" outcome -- he would end up managing against his old team for the first time in a three-game series against the Cardinals from July 20th through July 22nd in 2026. The series will be held at Angel Stadium, but would present an opportunity for Cardinals fans to see the legendary slugger in action in a new role.
Pujols has been clear about his interest in a manager job for a while now. Throughout the 2025 season, there even was speculation out there wondering if he -- or fellow Cardinals legend Yadier Molina -- could be a candidate for the Cardinals. But, St. Louis has Oliver Marmol in the role and Chaim Bloom is sticking with him at least for the 2026 season. It was easy for people to openly wonder about the possibility because the Cardinals had a down year again and the duo both said they are open to managerial positions and St. Louis is going through a front office transition at the moment.
But, Marmol has been great in the role and is the guy for the job. It sounds like Pujols will end up landing a job this offseason as well, although not in St. Louis.
More MLB: Why Cardinals Should Be Watching Alex Bregman's Opt-Out Closely