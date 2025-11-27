One Team Cardinals Need To Call Right Now

The St. Louis Cardinals should get the Los Angeles Angels on the phone as quickly as they possibly can.

USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported back in August that the Angels were one of the teams that had interest in Nolan Arenado, but he shut down the idea at the time.

Sep 17, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) is congratulated at home plate by St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) after he hit a home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

"In December, the Cardinals agreed to trade Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado in to the Houston Astros, but he exercised his no-trade clause," Nightengale wrote on Aug. 3. "He had a chance to be traded to the Los Angeles Angels in January. He turned it down. At the deadline, the Astros instead turned to Carlos Correa, who waived his no-trade clause and came home."

The Angels have a high-priced third baseman on the roster right now in Anthony Rendon, but that may change. He missed the 2025 season -- and his stint with the team has been a disaster in general. He hasn't played in more than 58 games in a season since joining the Angels ahead of the 2020 campaign. He has one more year left on his deal, but ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported that the two sides are in talks to buy out the final year.

"The Los Angeles Angels and third baseman Anthony Rendon are in talks about buying out the final year of his contract, potentially bringing a resolution to the seven-year, $245 million deal that did not come close to paying dividends for the team, a source told ESPN on Wednesday," Gonzalez wrote. "Rendon, who spent the entire 2025 season recovering from hip surgery, is expected to retire, a source said."

In 2025, Yoán Moncada got a lot of time at third base for the Angels, but he's now a free agent. The fact that Rendon could be gone in the near future as well should be enough for St. Louis to call Los Angeles and see if it still wants Arenado.

Arenado grew up in Southern California and it has been reported throughout the offseason that he will be more willing to waive his no-trade clause this offseason. The Angels may not give him his best chance to win. But, they are a team based near where he grew up and that has a significant need at third base. At the very least, they are a team that was interested in him on the trade block when there hasn't been a lot of reported love out there. If the Cardinals want to get a deal done, it makes too much sense to call the Angels and see if Arenado would be willing to listen.

