Cardinals Get 2026 Manager Update From Buster Olney
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have to make a multitude of decisions when the offseason gets here, but one that should be easy is the manager position.
Despite all of the turmoil and inconsistencies of the 2025 season, manager Oliver Marmol has consistently steered the Cardinals in the right direction. With the offseason approaching and all of the uncertain variables facing the franchise, it would be easier to keep Marmol then look in a different direction.
That's not a guarantee. With Chaim Bloom taking over as president of baseball operations, there's no way to know for sure how he views Marmol. But, the Cardinals have been better than expected this season and Marmol has been praised throughout the campaign. ESPN's Buster Olney shared a column taking a look at which managers could be on the move -- or staying.
Will the St. Louis Cardinals make a change?
"St. Louis Cardinals," Olney said. "Current manager: Oliver Marmol. Any change at general manager makes for a climate of change, and Marmol has one year left on his contract at a time when Chaim Bloom is about to take over the Cardinals' front office. But the team has played better than expected this year, and Marmol has had regular communication with Bloom. Given Bloom's deliberate style and the fact that the Cardinals are not expected to spend aggressively this winter, some rival executives believe Bloom will want to work in concert with Marmol before making a decision for 2027 and beyond."
This isn't the first time Bloom has taken over a team. Most recently, he was named the chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox back in 2019. Alex Cora and Boston mutually agreed to part ways before he was suspended for the 2020 season. When his suspension was up, Bloom hired him back. It's not the craziest idea that Bloom could stick with someone who has already managed in St. Louis.
We won't have to wait too much longer to find out whether he will return or if the speculation about adding someone new has any legs.
