Cardinals Could Have 1 Major Award Coming To St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals likely won’t make the playoffs this season and there are a lot of tough decisions coming. That much is obvious and has been talked about a lot. This will continue throughout the next few months.
It will likely be a long offseason full of some turnover, but there could be some positive things coming as well. When the 2025 regular season comes to an end and the league announces the 2025 award-winners, Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn has the best chance at representing St. Louis.
The 23-year-old is having a phenomenal season. Offensively, he has been good. Winn is slashing .253/.310/.363 with nine home runs, 51 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 27 doubles, and 72 runs scored in 129 games played. Winn has been playing through a knee injury but still has been making a positive impact for St. Louis.
The Cardinals shortstop has a shot a big-time award
But, he’s been significantly better defensively. In fact, he’s potentially been the best overall defender in baseball. Winn is leading baseball with 22 outs above average right now with just a few weeks left in the regular season. Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals is the closest to him right now 21 outs above average himself. In the National League, the closest shortstop to Winn in outs above average is Nick Allen of the Atlanta Braves at 17. The closest player to Winn in the National League overall is Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs at 19.
It's hard to argue against Winn's chances at the National League shortstop Cy Young Award. In fact, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the award will be his, although that is currently speculation. With the way that Winn has played this season, he certainly has a chance at the National League Platinum Glove award as well. First, he needs to win the Gold Glove to be eligible, but Winn certainly has given himself a very good shot of winning the prestigious award once the 2025 regular season comes to an end.
