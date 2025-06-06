Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Get Update After Matthew Liberatore Early Exit

The Cardinals lefty had to leave early on Thursday...

May 30, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore (52) pitches during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals had a slight scare on Thursday but it sounds like everything is going to be okay.

Matthew Liberatore was forced to leave his start early due to what was called “fatigue-related issues." Unsurprisingly, there was some fear among the fanbase afterward, but it sounds like everything is going to be okay. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch' Daniel Guerrero shared that Liberatore "wasn't concerned" and he didn't get imaging done and they don't think there is a serious injury.

"While Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said his concern with the fatigue Liberatore dealt with was 'not high,' Liberatore said he 'wasn’t concerned' with any health-related issues," Guerrero said. "Liberatore said the mechanical issues he worked through make it difficult to maintain velocity and leads to a quicker feeling of fatigue. The lefty did not undergo imaging, but he went through 'standard' testing with the team’s medical staff...

"Marmol said Liberatore will continue to be monitored on Friday. The Cardinals feel Liberatore’s drops in velocity and fatigue are not linked to a serious injury."

Obviously, it's nerve-wracking any time a starter leaves a game early. That's especially the case with someone like Liberatore who has been St. Louis' top starter so far this season, to the surprise of some. But, It sounds like it was just a tough night in part to his mechanics and that things should be better in the near future.

It was a tough night, but it doesn't sound like there is significant cause for concern.

