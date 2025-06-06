Cardinals Fire Sale Would Completely 'Shake Up The League'
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most surprising teams of the season so far in a positive way.
St. Louis currently has a 34-28 record and looks like a team that should add to the organization this summer ahead of the trade deadline, but what if they didn't? Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller made a list of the top fire sales that would "shake up the league" and had the Cardinals at No. 1.
"At this point, it looks like the only thing they'll be selling is more tickets for the remainder of their home games," Miller said. "If things go even a bit south in these next eight weeks, though, the Cardinals could still end up putting together quite the fire sale. They're barely clinging to the final wild-card spot as it is, and if they enter July 31 four or more games out of the field, this could be the biggest sale of them all.
"All five impending free-agent pitchers would have value on the trade block, presently ranking among St. Louis' nine best arms from a WAR perspective. Erick Fedde and Ryan Helsley, in particular, have been discussed as major trade candidates for a while now. On the "Other Candidates" front, St. Louis would likely need to eat some money in order to move Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and/or Arenado, but doing so would help them sort of reset the franchise while making the transition from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom calling the shots."
What are the Cardinals going to do?
